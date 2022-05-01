    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospitalisation For Routine Check-Up: Family Source

      By
      |

      Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital for a "routine check-up" and is back home now. According to a source close to the family, the 86-year-old star is "completely fine". "He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," the source close to the family told PTI.

      Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospitalisation For Routine Check-Up: Family Source

      Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Satyakam" and "Seeta Aur Geeta". Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. PTI KKP SHD RDS RDS

      Comments
      Read more about: dharmendra bollywood
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X