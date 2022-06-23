goddesswrites-casts-spells-on-instagram-through-poetry

@goddesswrites, an anonymous account on instagram that resists divulging their true identity, is getting a lot of attention, for all the right reasons. It is clear from her posts, stories and replies to her followers' comments that all she intends to do is to be an advocate of self-love and self-reliance but not in an ordinary way.

It is evident that her medium to spread joy of loving oneself and unearthing all the aspects of 'true love' happens to be Poetry. Her well curated feed speaks volumes for her aim to mend hearts & fix souls through her simple, heartwarming words.

Socialmedia platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Pinterest and many more have always been artists' preference to showcase their talent and skills to attract or influence their audience. Instead of being one of them, she happens to be one of a very few accounts to be sharing the gift of healing with the world, selflessly. Do you still wonder how she has grown her community magnificently in just a couple of months?

In the times of trends going viral and appearance being paramount, @goddesswrites is solely relying on her poetry that work as a potion for bruised hearts and old wounds that people might be carrying within, without realising.

Is it not amusing to use 'words', a tool so powerful, for not just expressing herself creatively but for also creating a safe place where people can pour their hearts out and get in touch with their innate beauty and capability to heal? Is it not remarkable how she brings out the best from her peeps by merely making them realise what they truly are and deserve?

We must have heard and believed that poetry is not for everyone. But here she is, proving just the opposite! Even though she is quite vocal about how she wants goddesses across the world to start believing in themselves and their ability to redesign their lives, her tribe comprises many men who resonate with her content just as much and don't hold themselves back while engaging via DMs or comments. From her instagram bio, she seems to be working on her book already and we shall keep exploring her page till then.

With her voice so comforting and words this healing, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that @goddesswrites does not recite poetry, she casts spells. She leaves people soothed and spellbound and raises the vibrations of anyone who comes across her posts. Love being her spellcraft, she is not only a goddess but also a newage white witch!