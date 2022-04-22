Here's Everything You Need To Know About Zee’s New Business Reality TV Show Solomartel

Solomartel is Zee's new reality TV show which is currently in production. The show is named after Solomartel, the company bearing the same name, which has completed some of India's most incredible business ventures, in the field of real estate.

The show Solomartel, which aims to be everything business-related will not only follow and reveal exclusive footage on the deals made by Solomartel, showcasing some of their exclusive funds and properties, but it will also feature some of the most exclusive estates in this country, traveling around India to show some of the most notable and scenic businesses of India as well as some of the lesser-known yet still very attention-worthy ones, inviting entrepreneurs and business leaders from India and around the world to the show Solomartel to share their knowledge and skills.

The leaders of Solomartel will travel throughout the country showing the businesses and opportunities which surround us in India and the fast-growing South Asian region as a whole.

One of the objectives of the show, other than being entertaining will be to educate Indians about money and business as the ways in which most of us see money have not changed much since colonial powers have left our country despite the fact that the financial mechanisms governing our lives have changed tremendously over time, and even more so in the 21st century.

Older viewers will learn how to invest their savings in order to benefit from a disposable income when they retire while younger viewers will learn how to use their money to build stable financial foundations for their families and learn how to raise successful businesses.

Zee entertainment studios, the company behind the production of the reality TV series later revealed more details about the show, its authors, cast and production.

The series will be starring most of the leaders of Solomartel themselves including Solomartelman, Atif Khan, Tamir Raaj, Ilia Solomin, Akash Rupasinghe and many others.

Rayan Anjum is the executive producer of the show which is co-produced alongside Indranil Chakraborty who is also a producer of Shark Tank India.

Lekha Ratnakumar and his studio, Lekha Music is working hard on the musical aspect of the show which the studio will be handling.

Earlier, the executive producer of the show, Rayan Anjum mentioned to TheWeek magazine that the show will be rich in music and will feature the musical masterpieces of various Indian musicians and musical producers arranging and blending both ancient and modern Indian music together.

It has now been confirmed and announced that the show will feature some of Gupz Sehra's songs and musical work as the renowned Indian musical artist and singer is working closely with the production team of Solomartel.

The show is a good one to watch for anyone wishing to succeed in business or anyone who wants to learn how to build their wealth while being entertained by a very enjoyable and very Indian show full of humor and positive emotions.