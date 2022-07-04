Kangana Ranaut Appears Before Mumbai Court In Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Actor
Kangana
Ranaut
on
Monday
appeared
before
the
court
of
the
metropolitan
magistrate
in
suburban
Andheri
in
connection
with
a
defamation
complaint
filed
against
her
by
Bollywood
lyricist
Javed
Akhtar.
This
is
her
third
appearance
before
the
court
after
Akhtar
had
filed
the
complaint
against
her
in
November
2020.
In
his
complaint,
Akhtar
(76)
had
accused
Ranaut
of
making
defamatory
statements
against
him
in
a
television
interview,
which
he
said
had
damaged
his
reputation.
Akhtar
had
claimed
that
Ranaut
dragged
his
name
during
the
TV
interview
while
referring
to
a
'coterie'
in
Bollywood,
following
the
alleged
suicide
by
actor
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
in
June
2020.
Workwise,
Kangana
Ranaut
was
last
seen
in
Razneesh
Ghai's
spy
thriller
Dhaakad.
The
film
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
biggest
disasters
of
2022.
She
will
next
be
seen
in
Tejas
and
Emergency.