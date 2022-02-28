Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad To Release In Theatres On May 27

Action
spy
thriller
Dhaakad,
starring
Kangana
Ranaut,
is
set
to
be
theatrically
released
on
May
27.
The
film
also
stars
Arjun
Rampal,
Divya
Dutta
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
and
is
directed
by
Razneesh
Razy
Ghai.
Produced
by
Deepak
Mukut
and
Sohel
Maklai
and
co-produced
by
Hunar
Mukut,
Dhaakad
will
be
releasing
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu
and
Malayalam.
Ranaut
said
the
film
will
be
the
biggest
"women
action
entertainer"
mounted
in
the
country.
"A
story
as
paramount
as
this
should
reach
maximum
eyeballs
and
I
am
happy
to
announce
that
'Dhaakad'
would
be
released
in
multiple
languages.
I
can't
wait
for
the
audience
to
meet
Agent
Agni.
She
will
blow
their
minds
with
her
fury
and
power," the
actor
said
in
a
statement
on
Monday.
Dhaakad
is
presented
by
Soham
Rockstar
Entertainment
Pvt
Ltd
in
association
with
Kamal
Mukut,
Sohel
Maklai
Productions
and
Asylum
films.