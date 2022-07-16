Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada To Release In February
Actor
Kartik
Aaryan
on
Saturday
announced
that
his
upcoming
film
Shehzada,
directed
by
Rohit
Dhawan,
will
hit
the
theatres
on
February
10,
2023.
The
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
star
took
to
Twitter
to
announce
the
new
release
date
of
the
film,
which
was
earlier
supposed
to
come
out
in
November
this
year.
"#Shehzada
Returns
Home
Feb
10th
2023," the
actor
wrote
alongside
a
still
from
the
movie.
Shehzada
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
the
2020
Telugu
blockbuster
Ala
Vaikunthapurramuloo,
starring
Allu
Arjun
and
Pooja
Hegde.
The
film
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Allu
Arvind
and
Aman
Gill.