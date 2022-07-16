kartik-aaryan-kriti-sanon-s-shehzada-to-release-in-february

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday announced that his upcoming film Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film, which was earlier supposed to come out in November this year.

"#Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023," the actor wrote alongside a still from the movie.

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.