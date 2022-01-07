Kashif Aslam Serves Perfection As A Young Makeup Artist

Isn't it amazing to learn about all those individuals who believe in showing their A-game always in the field they work in? Many of such talented beings, especially from the younger brigade, have been increasingly coming forward to prove their mettle to the world and become the best versions in their niches.

Doing that and much more in the world of beauty and makeup is ace makeup artist Kashif Aslam, one of the brains behind the popular brand named "Kashee's." He has been thriving on his innate skills in the niche and, with his passion, has been consistently putting his best foot forward to reach the highest realms of the industry.

Born on 16th July 1988 and hailing from Karachi, Mohammad Kashif, known more as Kashif Aslam, has risen to the top as a multi-talented makeup artist over the years. He knew the talents he possessed from a very early age and, without wasting any more time, dived deep into the industry to emerge as a growing name in the industry. His versatility today knows no bounds as he has gone beyond boundaries to hone his skills in makeup and beauty, giving all his clients an experience to remember with his professionalism and expertise.

Kashif Aslam highlights that everything began for him at approximately 15 years of age, starting as a hair expert. This, with time, raised his interest in styling, cutting, and colouring hair, which also became his passion and ignited the fire in him to start working as a freelance makeup artist.

Kashif Aslam goes ahead, mentioning how he would work by doing backstage makeup and hairstyling for Pakistani celebrities for various TV channels, morning shows, and fashion walks. After giving many sleepless nights, he took his step forward in the industry and opened his own beauty salon called Kashee's Beauty Parlour' in Karachi. Today, he is a renowned name in the world of makeup and wants to continue working harder each day to become a more refined makeup artist.

