    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot To Release On October 7

      By
      |

      Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7. The makers dropped this announcement with a quirky poster today.

      phone-bhoot

      The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

      On Tuesday, the production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page. "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read.

      katrina

      The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X