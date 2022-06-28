Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot To Release On October 7

Phone
Bhoot,
starring
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Khatter,
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi,
will
be
released
in
theatres
on
October
7.
The
makers
dropped
this
announcement
with
a
quirky
poster
today.
The
supernatural-comedy
is
directed
by
Gurmmeet
Singh
of
"Mirzapur"
fame
and
produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani's
banner
Excel
Entertainment.
On
Tuesday,
the
production
house
shared
the
film's
release
announcement
on
its
official
Twitter
page.
"#PhoneBhoot
ki
duniya
mein
aapka
swagat
hai.
Arriving
on
7th
Oct,
2022
at
cinemas
near
you," the
tweet
read.
The
film
also
stars
Jackie
Shroff,
Sheeba
Chaddha,
Nidhi
Bisht
and
Surender
Thakur.
Written
by
Ravi
Shankaran
and
Jasvinder
Singh
Bath,
Phone
Bhoot
was
previously
scheduled
to
be
released
in
cinema
halls
on
July
15.