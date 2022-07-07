Life Is 'Pheeka': Saira Banu On Dilip Kumar's First Death Anniversary
Mumbai,
Jul
7
(PTI)
It’s
been
a
year
since
Dilip
Kumar’s
death
and
it’s
as
if
the
very
colour
has
drained
out
of
Saira
Banu’s
life.
He
was
her
husband
of
55
years,
her
anchor,
her
world
and
days
without
him
are
“pheeka”,
the
legendary
actor’s
wife
said
on
Thursday.
Doctors
have
advised
her
to
mix
with
people
but
that
is
a
“difficult
thing”
despite
her
efforts
to
move
on,
Saira
Banu
said
on
Dilip
Kumar’s
first
death
anniversary.
"My
life
is
'pheeka’
without
Yousuf
saheb.
This
is
a
different
kind
of
love.
You
just
cannot
replace
some
people
in
your
life.
Give
me
all
the
wealth
in
the
world
and
Dilip
saheb
on
one
side,
and
I
would
want
Dilip
saheb,"
Saira
Banu
told
PTI
in
an
interview
here.
He
may
have
been
Dilip
Kumar,
amongst
the
few
etched
into
the
annals
of
cinema
with
roles
in
films
such
as
“Mughal-e-Azam”
and
“Shakti”,
but
for
Saira
Banu
he
was
her
'saheb'.
The
twinkle
in
his
eyes,
his
love
for
Hindustani
classical
music,
and
his
fondness
for
special
tea
poured
from
an
equally
special
piece
of
crockery...
these
are
just
a
fistful
of
vivid
memories
that
the
veteran
actor
recounts
of
her
husband
she
had
idolised
since
she
was
12.
Many such memories will be stirred today, a year since he passed away at the age of 98. "We will have a prayer meeting with our family and close friends, who remembered the day when we lost him. We will get together to meditate and pray that his soul rests in peace and that he may be in the best place of Jannat with his God," she added. Kumar, whose real name was Mohammad Yousuf Khan, was the Nehruvian hero who embodied the hopes and dreams of a new India and went on to become a star that glittered bright in a series of hits through seven decades.
According to his devoted wife, it was Kumar who helped her deal with the loss of her grandmother, Hindustani classical vocalist Shamshad Begum Sahiba, her mother Naseem Banu, India’s first beauty queen-actor, and brother Sultan Ahmed. "I had the courage to move on then because I had the tender care and strong emotional support of Yousuf saheb. He had his own way of telling me to come to terms with the inevitable and insurmountable hardships and losses in my life. "He had his own way of consoling me and also subtly asserting that life has to go on and no mortal is immortal. Today, a year has gone by and I am trying… (but) in vain to move on." Saira Banu said she misses him every day. "I miss him.
I'm all alone now. Emotionally, I am not well and that reflects on my health," she added. The 77-year-old has been in and out of hospitals since Kumar's death. "I have had several visits to the hospital. I have been unwell the whole year. My life centred around him from morning till night. "I am not trying to be a martyr, I am trying to tell you the actuality… that I was totally involved with him. There was no question about me wanting to step out or meet people, I only wanted to be with Dilip saheb," Saira Banu, who starred opposite Kumar in films such as "Gopi" and "Sagina", said. A wife dons several masks of a lover, mother, friend, and fan, she said.
"It was no great effort on my part because every second and every minute, I wanted to look after him. When he was terribly unwell, I would pray and meditate to bring him out of it and pray to god to make him well." In the last one year, her brother Sultan’s son Raihan Ahmed has been her pillar of strength.
"Raihan is like my own son. He is here all the time. He manages all my property matters, he looks after me. He is a great anchor in my life now." Industry colleagues and close friends Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan have also been in touch with her, she said. "For the last 40 years Dharmendra has been very close to me and Yousuf saheb. He is like a family member to us. Prakash (Kaur) ji and Hema (Malini) have also been very sweet. Amitabh is also very kind, courteous and loving."