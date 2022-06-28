Lip Tips From The Best: Nav Brar

Great lips can set off your style, but what's the best way to choose and apply lipstick or gloss? There are definitely a few do's and don'ts when it comes to getting great looking lips. Nav has shared her secret and tips to achieve those perfectly looking lips. She thinks that what might look good on someone need not always look good on the other.

People usually pick the wrong shade because of the lack of knowledge on colour theory and skin undertone. A wrong lip shade can make the face look pale or dull, hence selecting the right shade is essential. Especially when people choose to wear minimal makeup, they must choose the correct products.

Nav feels that it's crucial to know your skin tone to do justice to any makeup product. If your skin tone is warm and you wear a cool undertone nude lip shade, it won't blend with the skin, making the face look washed out and dull, hence the skin tone and lip colour undertone have to be in sync.

Speaking of lipsticks, she talks about numerous textures - matte, creamy, glossy, satiny, velvet matte, powder and so on. Just like picking the right hue, picking the right texture is equally critical. This is because it gives you the freedom to pick a vibe for your look. Drab or fab - you decide. Nav says that all finishes look good so one can pick their preference, just assure that lips are well moisturized before applying any lip shade.

If someone is very young a glossy finish will enhance their skin whereas a matte finish would make the face look a bit more mature. Nav suggests that someone with mature skin concerns like dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles should use something more hydrating satin or glossy on their lip as it will make the skin look more healthy and young.

She suggests that before applying your favourite lipstick, it's very important to define the shape of your lips. And that can be done by using a good lip liner. A lip liner will not only define and reshape your lips but will also help you achieve a more defined, accurate and polished look. Choose the lip liner which matches the lipstick you decide to wear. Last but not least, use a small concealer brush and work on your edges to correct the shape of your lips. And if you want to give your lips that pouty look, you can add a hint of lip gloss.

So, now that you know how to apply lipstick perfectly, apply your favourite shade and splash some charming style.