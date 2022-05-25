Actor Mahak Chaudhary Features In Another Melodious Song 'Milke Na Mile' Released By Muzzic Box

Actor Mahak Chaudhary is on a roll. After giving 3 back to back hit songs in last several months, Mahak Chaudhary features in yet another melodious song which has been titled as Milke Na Mile. Previously Mahak Chaudhary has acted in several video songs and got lot of accolades through her performances in those video songs. Now with her another romantic song Milke Na Mile, Mahak Chaudhary is ready to impress her fans again with her acting prowess.

The song released by Muzzic Box has been beautifully penned, composed and sung by Tanushree Shrivastava who is a fresh talent in the music scene. Produced by RR Productions and co-produced by Samir Singh Ray Parinda, this song has been directed by Param Kalra. The song has been shot in the beautiful locations of Lonavala, which is a popular tourist destination situated in the state of Maharashtra. Salam Salih and Gaj Singh both cinematographers did their best to capture the serene beauty of Lonavala in the song.

To be seen in a new Avatar in the video song Milke Na Mile, actor Mahak Chaudhary says, "After the huge success of Teri Deewani and Teri Deewani 2, I was itching to come back with a song with shows love and longing in a different and unique way. I am very thankful to audience this time shower me with lot of love as they did with my earlier songs."

While Mahak Chaudhary is currently basking in the success of her back to back hit songs but her journey to success has been quite tough. Belonging to a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Mahak Chaudhary came to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actor. In her initial days she did small-small roles to sustain herself in the city of dreams. She did many ad films too. Soon she got many offers from South Indian film industry and subsequently she did few web series too. Now she has many offers to act in Hindi films which she is looking forward to work in.

Remembering her journey from Mathura to Mumbai Mahak Chaudhary says, "Never give up on your dreams. Also be focused on your work and keep trying until you succeed. Though I had always enjoyed the support of my family, I struggled hard to breakthrough in the industry."

Interestingly, Muzzic Box was recently launched with the aim to provide right platforms to newer and fresher talents, particularly those kind of people who are searching for good opportunities and struggling to breakthrough in the Indian music scene. With this approach, Muzzic Box has roped in many new singers, new composers and lyricists and looking forward to work with more such talents in the near future.