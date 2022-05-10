Mahdi Pourzaferani - Inspiring The Next Generation Of Programmers To Safeguard Our Future
Programmer, entrepreneur, and founder of IT security company FiveM, Mahdi Pourzaferani reveals his story in the hope of inspiring the next generation of self-made programmers. He sees this is a crucial necessity in the increasingly digitally connected age, with the advent of Web 3.0 raising new challenges in online security.
Pourzaferani's journey started in 2008 where he has since developed expertise in security and infiltration, leading to the opportunity to join the programming team at global brand Optic Gaming and EA Sports and quickly rose through the ranks to the position of Security Manager at Optic Gaming, and Network Programmer turned Supervisor at EA Sports.
"I chose to become an entrepreneur within this field to prevent people from losing the integrity of their information due to hacker activity," said Mahdi Pourzaferani.
Prior to founding his own successful software company FIVEM, Pourzaferani also became part of the American video game publisher, RockStar, where he had the experience of adding more than 1,000 types of add-ons to the software.
Pourzaferani acknowledges that with technology advancing rapidly, risks such as cyber security threats are also increasing. His work involves focussing on identifying the types of attacks and cracking down on hackers, through the designing of plug-ins created to protect the data and information of large servers and companies.
For this reason, Pourzaferani is now encouraging similar like minded-young entrepreneurs and programmers to follow in his footsteps in the industry, to ensure both businesses and individuals have the safety measures to protect themselves from malicious attacks and hackers while online.
To keep up with Mahdi Pourzaferani, follow him at www.instagram.com/meti__pz/. You may also learn more about FiveM by visiting fivem-store.com.
About Mahdi Pourzaferani
Mahdi
Pourzaferani
is
a
successful
entrepreneur,
professional
blockchain
developer,
and
programmer
from
the
UK.
He
is
the
founder
of
the
software
company
FIVEM
&
FIVEM
STORE
LLC,
a
VC-backed
company
known
for
its
bespoke
scanner
software.
He
is
considered
as
one
of
the
industry's
most
sought-after
blockchain
advisors,
having
assisted
countless
clients
in
comprehending
the
complexity
of
the
blockchain
industry
and
how
to
invest
in
it.
Pourzaferani
has
extensive
experience
working
on
the
underlying
blockchain
technology
and
has
leveraged
it
to
become
a
self-made
millionaire
at
the
age
of
24, through working on projects based on Python Web and JS.