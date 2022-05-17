    For Quick Alerts
      Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In India, Posts Photos With Children Playing Cricket In Alwar

      Marvel star Jeremy Renner on Tuesday let his Indian fans know that he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children. Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan.

      The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" he captioned the photograph.

      It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India.

      Jeremy Renner

      The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago. "Another avenger added .... Name and super power please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.

      Renner was recently seen in "Hawkeye", a Disney Plus series.

      Read more about: jeremy renner marvel hawkeye
