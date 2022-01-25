Mirzapur Official: Founders Vishal Yoman And Ayushi Anand Say ‘Always Stay True To Your Roots’

Every day, lakhs of individuals go to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to be a part of the world's largest film-producing industry. However, the journey is like walking on glass, only people who have talent and are honest towards their work succeed in manifesting their intended desire. This can be foreseen because many celebrities in Bollywood and the television business have built a name for themselves despite having no strong background and belonging to small towns and cities of our country.

Many actors mention this in their interviews that they reminisce the memories that they behold of their hometown. Having the zeal to achieve their dreams people run errands but in this process, they often forget to keep in touch with their hometowns. The only way to do that is through media and as the world gained new technologies, the entire media landscape has transitioned to digital media. Media has come a long way, from print newspapers to e-newspapers and websites, breaking the barriers of time and space.

However, the saddening part is even in the 21st century some regions of our country like small towns still are uninformed of technology and are unaware of how far we have progressed. Addressing this problem Vishal Yoman and Ayushi Anand took the initiative to launch the first digital media outlet "Mirzapur Official" to bring a change in the small town.

Journey of Incredible Duo

Hailing from Mirzapur and Gaya, Vishal Yadav, better known by his stage name Vishal Yoman, and Ayushi Anand respectively are Indian film directors best known for their work in Bollywood. Both the business partners own a creative digital agency called "Kalpanik Films LLP", under which they have worked with many renowned personalities of B-town. The work includes music videos like 'Tera Ghata', 'Mera Jahan', 'Holi Mein Rangeele', 'Bollywood Wala Dance' with the labels T-Series, SKF, The Satish Kaushik Entertainment, Zee Music, Gaana, Tips, Pen, Venus & many more.

Recently they came up with their work for the film "Kaagaz" (2021), directed by Satish Kaushik, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and produced by Salman Khan. When the makers of Kaagaz launched the poster of the film, the audience went crazy. Everyone was in complete awe of Pankaj Tripathi's band look while he holds a musical instrument, with a heart-throbbing smile. They tried to break the trap of visual mediocrity and push the envelope in trying to create an entire narrative through just a poster. This incredible duo has been called "New Gems of Bollywood" by Satish Kaushik and congratulated for their brilliant work.

Talking about what led them to launch their new platform Mirzapur Official, Vishal Yoman said, "There are those whose voices go disregarded by the mainstream media in small towns, which is why we created Mirzapur Official. Through the medium of news, a platform where every voice can be heard. We give people the ability to act as reporters, covering any incident that occurs in their environment and broadcasting it to the rest of the globe through our platform. We educate individuals about digital technology and how to use the internet as a powerful tool. We anticipate that our platform will be used to communicate news about everyday issues in the future. The main aim of it is to work as a platform for connecting those to their hometowns who are living in metropolitan cities due to their career commitments."

Telling us about her perspective about the Mirzapur Official's vision, Ayushi Anand stated, "When we began this platform, it started with a Facebook community page. We turned it into a platform over time so that we could keep folks outside of Mirzapur informed about current events occurring in their hometown. We chose to personally guide and explain technology to the people of Mirzapur because they were not equipped with it. We've started a typography project for Mirzapur out of our love for the city so that people can feel they connect with the city".

Bringing voices to unheard

Through one of the largest media platforms, Mirzapur Official is providing credible and authentic news along with providing solutions. Since its inception, they have covered various issues and have also initiated various campaigns among which got a huge appreciation was #VaccineWaliSelfie. The campaign was an initiative to motivate people to get vaccinated in Mirzapur District. This is not just the first time they have done work for Mirzapur, they are constantly running campaigns and always came up with creative ideas to make the right use of the platform.

These two film-making prodigies have proclaimed their aptitude in the media world as well with Mirzapur Official. Talking about its beginning, Mirzapur Official is a Kalpanik Films LLP subsidiary whose journey began in 2014 with a Facebook community page. They now have over 2,00,000+ Facebook followers and over 29 million monthly readers.

Vishal and Ayushi's persistence towards achieving new horizons of expertise and the drive to make their brand one of a kind helped them reach these milestones.