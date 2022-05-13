Movement Expert And Choreographer Shifu Ash To Choreograph For Project K
Science-fiction film Project K has been one of the most anticipated upcoming movies ever since it was announced. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, it has a dazzling star cast of actors such as Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.
Touted as the "biggest film of Indian cinema," Project K will focus on the struggle for survival in an apocalyptic world and will depend heavily on VFX. The team will be mentored by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and the technical crew will include cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer.
It is expected to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Word also has it that movement expert Shifu Ash had travelled to Hyderabad earlier to choreograph combat dance sequences for Project K, and Prabhas who is actively shooting for the movie.
Who is Shifu Ash?
Shifu
Ash
is
a
well-known
name
in
the
international
dance
industry
and
is
a
movement
researcher,
educator
and
choreographer.
He
trains
professional
dancers,
dance
companies
and
movement
practitioners
all
over
the
world.
His
expertise
lies
in
movement
practices
such
as
Wing
Chun,
Aikido,
Modern
Contemporary
Dance,
Ballet
and
Contact
Improvisation.
With
twenty
years
of
experience
in
the
field,
he
is
also
renowned for founding a movement archive called Combat Dance. He is based in Mumbai but is originally from Bhubaneswar Odisha.
What is Combat Dance?
Combat Dance is a perpetually evolving reference system. It is an archive of information compiled by hybridising information from multiple movement practices and creates a bridge between movement practice, theory, spirituality and critical educational approach. As a movement practice, it focuses on finding the hidden connections between inner and outer space.
Combat Dance offers a high complexity of combinations, high physical challenges, and an emphasis on speed, dynamics, and risks. As a movement practice it is used majorly as a tool for partner dancing, dance battles, instant compositions and self defence.