movement-expert-and-choreographer-shifu-ash-to-choreograph-for-project-k

Science-fiction film Project K has been one of the most anticipated upcoming movies ever since it was announced. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, it has a dazzling star cast of actors such as Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Touted as the "biggest film of Indian cinema," Project K will focus on the struggle for survival in an apocalyptic world and will depend heavily on VFX. The team will be mentored by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and the technical crew will include cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer.

It is expected to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Word also has it that movement expert Shifu Ash had travelled to Hyderabad earlier to choreograph combat dance sequences for Project K, and Prabhas who is actively shooting for the movie.

Who is Shifu Ash?

Shifu Ash is a well-known name in the international dance industry and is a movement researcher, educator and choreographer. He trains professional dancers, dance companies and movement practitioners all over the world. His expertise lies in movement practices such as Wing Chun, Aikido, Modern Contemporary Dance, Ballet and Contact Improvisation. With twenty years of experience in the field, he is also

renowned for founding a movement archive called Combat Dance. He is based in Mumbai but is originally from Bhubaneswar Odisha.

What is Combat Dance?

Combat Dance is a perpetually evolving reference system. It is an archive of information compiled by hybridising information from multiple movement practices and creates a bridge between movement practice, theory, spirituality and critical educational approach. As a movement practice, it focuses on finding the hidden connections between inner and outer space.

Combat Dance offers a high complexity of combinations, high physical challenges, and an emphasis on speed, dynamics, and risks. As a movement practice it is used majorly as a tool for partner dancing, dance battles, instant compositions and self defence.