Music Director Maris Vijay Collaborates With ENTHUZIA’22 Winners Rudraksh And First Overtone

After two years pause due to COVID, college fests are making a spectacular comeback. Stepping up their game and raising winning bars IISER, Bhopal hosted its unique fest Enthuzia on March 25, 2022. The event's highlight was their chief guest and judge for the Battle of Bands competition, Music Director Maris Vijay. The winners and runner-up of the competition, Rudraksh from Whistling Woods International, Mumbai and First Overtone representing IISER, Bhopal respectively have bagged the opportunity to work with Maris Vijay and record under his label M-Muzik. The five finalists who performed for Maris Vijay were Rudraksh, Jinx, Turmeric Latte, Saawan, and First Overtone.

Congratulating the winners of Battle of Bands and inviting them for collaboration, Maris Vijay addressed a zealous audience. He said, "First and foremost, heartiest congratulations to Rudraksh and First Overtone for taking home the title and winning the Battle of Bands. I am excited and look forward to collaborating with you talented lot to see what can we together create and achieve. The talent here in IISER Bhopal is fresh, and enthusiastic and more than anything, it was a joy to see each and every one of the performers enjoy their music, and deliver with the same love for music. Winning and losing are all a part of life but if your music has the potential, it can cross barriers of titles, languages, and cultures."

Maris Vijay founded M-Muzik label in Chennai through which he supports independent and upcoming artists, singers, and musicians. Aside from this, he also has his own studio in Chennai, Trinity Waves Studio. The studio boasts of its top-end analog hardware with 5.1 mix and screening which for production. In addition to the years of experience working for Hollywood, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Punjabi cinemas, Maris Vijay has a versatile collection of music direction. He has recorded singles in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, English and even Sinhalese. Making his own way and mark in the industry, Maris Vijay is also cultivating young talent and providing them with a much-needed platform.

In the past, Maris Vijay has worked on various projects such as Dans La Maison, Jai Ho Kalam and Villavan. His upcoming projects include Hindi thriller Ticket, The Future is Dark, Hollywood project Le Secret Passage, and Kollywood productions of Vattakanal and Jackal.