Nupur Sanon To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Noorani Chehra

Noorani Chehra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nupur Sanon, went on floors Monday. Billed as a "quirky love story" with a strong social message about being comfortable in your own skin, the film will be directed by Navaniat Singh. It is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said the idea behind Noorani Chehra was to make a film that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about.

"In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message! "We are happy to announce a fresh Bollywood pairing of Nawazuddin and Nupur for this unique romance," Pathak, who has produced films like Raid and Ujda Chaman, said in a statement.

Siddiqui said the upcoming film holds up a mirror to one of society's biggest misconceptions and sends out a message that "looks are a matter of perception".

Singh said he is happy to be directing the project with the Sacred Games star and Nupur Sanon, younger sister of actor Kriti Sanon. "They are the most mismatched couple I could have found who will turn out to be the perfect match. And V-Day is the best day to get started," the filmmaker said.

Nupur Sanon said she is thrilled to be working with Siddiqui in her very first film. Noorani Chehra is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah.