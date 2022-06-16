OTT Platforms Are A Gamechanger To Our Entertainment Industry: Ajay Rajpal

Ajay Rajpal, who was recently seen in MX Player's Web Series 'Missing Chapter,' is one of the most astonishing names in the Delhi Page 3 frame. He is one of the most charismatic personalities, a handsome hunk who is now making his mark in the showbiz industry. With his breakthrough performance as a fearless cop, the multi-talented actor has now become prominent among audiences over the year for his realistic portrayal of impactful scenes on the OTT screen.

The versatile actor discussed his journey as an artist in an interview with media company Candid, and how he believes that OTT can become the next big platform for the entertainment industry, but that it also comes with a few challenges for newcomers hoping to get cast in any of the major OTT platforms. Ajay continued by saying Some people aspire to be celebrities, while others aspire to be artists.

*Ajay emphasized that while some people want to be stars, other like to be known as artists*

When Ajay was been asked about what he truly want to become, the actor says, "15 years back acting was a dream for me, to see myself taking up a character of Hero fighting with goons, showing off body, to become a star overnight but things doesn't look as rosy as it is seen on the big screen. One has to sacrifice many important life making things to pursue the dream to make it true someday. So I chose to pursue my real time life goals and became a corporator, to fulfill the career making needs to grow in the area, for which I went abroad for higher studies and start a family."

He added, "then here comes the OTT platform, blessing for artists like us who hold passion and hunger to get an opportunity some day with no age factor element, where it all depends on character barring roles of leads or no leads."

"Artists like us who are willing to try new roles and break stereotypes while showcasing their talent to the world have a lot of options now to showcase them and all thanks to streaming platforms," Ajay continued.

During the interview Ajay was being asked how OTT and streaming sites helped the artists of this era?

Ajay responded to this and said, "The streaming platforms have opened numerous opportunities for actors who are willing to experiment with roles and break the stereotype while showcasing their talent to the world. OTT platforms are also opening new opportunities for the production of big budget projects and films."

"I will say that it is a blessing for our industry. And I am hopeful that it will revolutionise the showbiz industry for good by showcasing quality productions," he added.

In the next question, Ajay was asked about the casting process and the procedure related things to get casted in Web or TV. Ajay replied to this question with a little smirk on his face and said, "I have observed rather witnessed casting scams back in mumbai when I visited in many occasions- auditions, meetings etc, especially few casting agencies with proper office in one of the best location of mumbai like Andheri, Goregaon etc are calling newcomers and discussing fake projects by showing fake media clips, fake channel letters, fake phone calls and gaining trust for their financial benefits."

"Through this interview, I also want the newcomers, innocent artists to be aware of such instances and react carefully while coming across casting calls," Ajay added.

The casting industry has got bad reputation since a very long time but Ajay witnessed something more and extra ordinary that works low key and yet happens to be very dangerous for innocent newcomer artists.

Ajay revealed about an incident that he has witnessed about a specific casting company. How sweet and warm gesture they offers an artist and how they shortlisted a guy for a very popular show of 'ColorsTV'. But what happened afterwards was very surprising to know.

Ajay revealed, "The casting agency name was '07 Pictures' owned by Amar Pitambar Wadhwani also known as Ranveer Wadhwani, and I literally got amazed to see how ' Ranveer' accompanied by his colleague 'Prakash Chandra' with his sweet and smart talks was convincing the artist that he have been shortlisted for a character on colors TV soap 'Choti Sardarni' and that he will be given 11 months work and some 10k per day of shoot with 15 days a month of shoot guarantee directly from Viacom 18, he introduced

his colleague Prakash Chandra who takes full control of all financial activities between Ranveer and the Artist.

He then have the newcomer speak to another person 'Mobin Mirza' also known as Armaan Mobin Shah who claims to be the casting guy hired by 'Viacom 18' committing all as true what is being communicated by Ranveer Wadhwani

For this they ask for their fee as 5 lakhs out of which advance of 3 lacs immediately to get confirmation letter from Viacom18 next day itself.

The whole communication looked so real that at once even I got confused that -is this industry behaves in this manner and that its so easy to get a character by paying handsome amount without any auditions.

But the reality was much shocking and dirty, its the gang of such so called casting agencies to loot innocent artists over a commitment of confirming their role. "The gang doesn't comprise of only these Mens but also Womens to ensure the communication sounds more real".

"Above instance was cross checked with Viacom 18 on its official email and it came out from them that there are no such Arrangements they are involved with and that this was an fraudulent activity by such casting scamsters," Ajay added.