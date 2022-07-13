    For Quick Alerts
      Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane says she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under isolation. Hocane, best known for Pakistani dramas, Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si and Aahista Aahista, shared the update in an Instagram post.

      "Covid +ve, the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after," the actor wrote late Tuesday night.

      Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane, thanked her fans and followers for their prayers. "... InshaAllah i shall be back on my feet & back to work #happyquarantinetome (sic)" she added in the post.

      Last week, COVID-19 response body of Pakistan had issued fresh guidelines with masking up and social distancing among some safety measures ahead of the Eid ul Azha (which was celebrated on July 10) as the number of coronavirus cases rose across the country.

      X