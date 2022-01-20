People News Chronicle: Youthistaan Launches A News And Media Organisation

Youthistaan has launched a news website called "People News Chronicle," which will present news about business, education, health, entertainment and extra content featuring TV shows and movies. For a more curated experience, users can log into the website with their Google account. Youthistaan says the website is still currently in its early days, as it plans to continue to build it out and add new features in the future.

People News Chronicle will feature extra content and information about TV shows and movies. The website includes exclusive interviews, cast breakdowns, information about content that's popular on the social media, a trending news section, details about upcoming shows, an explore section and more.

Youthistaan founder, Shivam Bangwal, announced the launch of the new website on his Twitter account, stating that Youthistaan is "excited to introduce People News Chronicle a sub category of Youthistaan, for its readers to dive deeper into the unique stories, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations. It's still early days, and our launch today is just the beginning."

This new website is now accessible around the globe but is currently only available in English. It's unknown if Youthistaan plans to launch the website in more languages. For a year and more Youthistaan will be working as it is.