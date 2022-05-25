Producers Nicky And Vicky Bhagnani Were Scouting Locations In London For Their Upcoming Project, Deets Inside

Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani, the twin producer duo, are known for creative skillets. Currently, they are gearing up to blow your mind and leave you stunned with their upcoming new project. Don't you want to know more about it? Keep reading.

The founders of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF), Vicky and Nicky Bhagnani were spotted with Ankur Takrani in London, UK. On digging deeper, we found out that these three talents were sighting locations for their upcoming movie. Aren't you already getting those "something big and amazing to come" vibes?

To find out more about this trip to London, we took up a conversation with Nicky and Vicky Bhaganani, and we found out some interesting things. The duo producers say that they have some dynamic plans for the near future and they believe that London has some of the best weather and its vibrant natural light is the best to illumine the scenes of any feature film.

"We are here with some nice young energy and, again, the industry needs more young talents and artists. With the blessing of our father, Khemchand Bhagnani, we are now all set to make people laugh, smile, excite and entertain them," said the duo producers.

We have also found out that Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani have a super-exciting announcement to make. But they are in no position to reveal anything about it now. We are optimistic that this information would have left you on the edge of your chair, didn't it? The producer is already well known for delivering outstanding projects, and we expect nothing less from this upcoming film.

Heretofore, Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani have already released a slew of projects that have won our hearts straight away. They recently produced an advertisement for LG that featured the Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan. They have many more projects for the OTT platforms that will be released under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani films.

We hope that the duo soon announce some thrilling news about the upcoming project, and we wish them good luck with the same.