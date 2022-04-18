    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      R Madhavan 'Overwhelmed' After Son Vedaant Bags Gold Medal At Danish Open Swimming Meet

      By
      |

      R Madhavan says he is "overwhelmed and humbled" with his son Vedaant's winning streak after he scored his second medal, a gold, in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.

      madhavan-vedaant

      Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony. "... Today it's a Gold in 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," the 51-year-old actor wrote.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

      Many celebrities lauded Madhavan's proud moment and congratulated his son. Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us❤️. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear..." Priyamani wrote, "Congratulations," along with a heart emoji.

      vedaant

      On Friday, Vedaant had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event, before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event. The Danish Open concludes on April 19.

      Comments
      Read more about: r madhavan madhavan rocketry
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X