Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Goes On Floors In Manali

Actors
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
have
commenced
shooting
for
their
upcoming
film
Animal,
the
makers
announced
on
Friday.
The
Hindi-language
crime
drama
is
directed
by
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
of
Kabir
Singh
fame
and
backed
by
T-Series.
The
production
company
said
the
team
is
currently
filming
in
Manali,
Himachal
Pradesh.
"Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
kickstart
the
first
schedule
of
the
film
in
Himachal
Pradesh,"
the
statement
read.
Produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar
&
Krishan
Kumar's
T-Series,
Murad
Khetani's
Cine1
Studios
and
Pranay
Reddy
Vanga's
Bhadrakali
Pictures,
Animal
is
slated
to
be
released
on
August
11,
2023.
Ranbir
will
next
be
seen
in
the
first
part
of
filmmaker
Ayan
Mukherji's
Brahmastra.
The
film
marks
his
maiden
onscreen
collaboration
with
wife
Alia
Bhatt.