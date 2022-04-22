Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Goes On Floors In Manali

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their upcoming film Animal, the makers announced on Friday. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and backed by T-Series.

The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. "Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh," the statement read.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt.