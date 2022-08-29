Ranveer Singh Records His Statement With Mumbai Police In Nude Photoshoot Case

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's recent 'bare it all' photoshoot for an international publication landed into a controversy after an office-bearer of an NGO filed an FIR against him for hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty with his controversial pictures.

On Monday (August 29), the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor visited the Chembur police station in Mumbai to record his statement after he was served with a notice in connection with this case

As per a report in PTI, Ranveer appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am and recorded his statement. The actor left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that he will be called again, if required.

The Mumbai police had registered the FIR against the Bollywood star under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

While Ranveer Singh's naked pictures from his photoshoot went viral on social media, some lauded him for his bold act while there were a few who slammed him and claimed they were inappropriate. Meanwhile, many of Ranveer's colleagues from the film industry like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan came out in support of him. On the other hand, the Gully Boy star is yet to break his silence on this controversy.

With respect to movies, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.