Ruhfikra’s New Single Safar Yeh Suhana Music Video Releasing Soon

Punjab-born Indie pop artist and composer, Ruhfikra aka Rohit Sharma recently announced his upcoming music video 'Safar Yeh Suhana' which is arriving April 22 on YouTube.

Alongside the announcement, Ruhfikra also posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, revealing some beautiful locations and a common hint that a candid video song is in making. According to sources, the artist has been shooting around Shimla- Manali driveway for the past few days.

Ruhfikra hosted a special live session on International Women's Day to address his female followers and thank them for supporting his music. When asked about his upcoming track, Ruhfikra informed, "The song is about long trips which urge people to leave the pains and anxieties of life behind, and enjoy the exact moment with their cherished friends and family."

For the music video, he stated, "I wanted to shoot something more organic and relatable. There are more surprises in the video. Wait for the real treat."

Ruhfikra's popular singles 'Ruhfikra' and 'Khaab Tera' helped him establish a strong following. Till date, he has uploaded 12 songs on his official Youtube channel. He is also working on a track with a popular Punjabi artist which is expected to drop by end of this year.