Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Release On Eid 2023

Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, also stars Pooja Hegde. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing Housefull 3 with his brother Sajid.

"Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023," a note from the makers read. Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama Kick, which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3.

Last year, there were speculations in the media that Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been shelved after the debacle of the superstar's last outing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However the makers clarified these rumours with a tweet that read, ""We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 months."