Sanam Bewafa Director Saawan Kumar Tak Passes Away; Salman Khan Mourns His Demise

Veteran filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak, known for films like Salman Khan's Sanam Bewafa and Rajesh Khanna's Souten, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday (August 25, 2022) after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago for lung-related ailment.

His nephew Navin had confirmed the news to PTI and said that the condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker was 'critical.'

The news agency had quoted Navin as saying, "He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition." Also, the doctor treating Saawan had confirmed that the veteran filmmaker was suffering from a lung ailment. However, he had refused to divulge any further details on the same.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the filmmaker's demise with a post that read, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u."

Saawan Tak Kumar was a part of the Hindi Film Industry for over five decades. The director made his debut in Bollywood with Gomti Ke Kinare which marked Meena Kumar's last appearance on screen.

Tak is best known for helming Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Saawan...The Love Season (2003). He also teamed up with Rajesh Khanna for the 1983 film Souten featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.

Besides directing films, Saawan Kumar Tak also penned songs for films like Rajesh Khanna's Souten and Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's Bollywood debut Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai.