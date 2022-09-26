Shah Rukh Khan Shows Off His Chiselled Body In Latest Post With A Quirky Caption; See Pic

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved that age is just a number! The 56-year-old star is known for putting in complete effort and dedication into the projects he undertakes. After a break for a couple of years, SRK is returning to the silver screen with Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is slated for release next year.

On Sunday (September 26), Khan took to his social media accounts and dropped a photo showing off his chiselled body. We must say, the man has trained hard to maintain his physique.

The actor, who is always on point with his witty and sharp replies, had an interesting caption for the post. As he shared the photo, he said that he too is waiting for Pathaan and his missing shirt.

Shah Rukh's caption read, "Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota....Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota..'Me also waiting for #Pathaan". In no time, the star's photograph went viral on the internet and fans couldn't stop gushing over his hot look. Fans rushed to the comment section to show their approval of the star's look.

One fan wrote, "KHAN of all seasons " while another took time to say, "Can't wait for 2023 to come and watching you rule." Some others commented saying, "#Tsunami is coming 25th jan", "King is back", "Bollywood industry ka sher", etc.



As he strikes a pose for the camera, Khan can be seen flaunting his transformed body as he sits on the couch with long hair and a semi-bearded look. The star has certainly amplified the hype around the film.

Not only fans but Khan's well-wishers in the industry too gave compliments to the star. "Ohhhh kayyyy. Lovely chat with your shirt @iamsrk. But the physique," wrote actor Dino Morea while Tiger Shroff called him a legend and wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this, Legend".

Meanwhile, SRK's wife, Gauri, also dropped a funny comment, that said,"Oh God! Now he's talking to his shirts also.....!!!!"

Apart from Pathaan, SRK also has two more films in the pipeline. One with Atlee, which is titled Jawaan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Jawaan is a pan-India project set for a June 2, 2023 release, while Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Taapsee Pannu.