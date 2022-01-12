Shalini Bhatia Is Ready To Impress The Audience With Her Short Film Debut!

Some people are living examples of the saying that hard work is the key to success. They work hard, silence the negativity, and emerge victorious, much to the awe of others around. When artist Shalini Bhatia got married at 21, everyone demotivated her and said that this was the end of her career.

They emphasized that stardom would now be a distant dream for Shalini. However, Shalini's success created such a buzz that it was a befitting reply to all that negativity. Shalini proved that marriage is not the end of a career for women. She proudly says that her success journey started after marriage and her decision to step into the world of glamour was worthwhile. Now Shalini is all set to make her debut in short movies and looks back at all those demotivating remarks and smiles.

Shalini's list of fans is long and they all appreciate her spectacular beauty and talent. Shalini says that while Bollywood was always a dream, a break like this was unexpected. She is proud and happy that she will now be seen in a short movie. From binge-watching movies to acting in them, I have come a long way, says Shalini.

Shalini was always motivated to make a mark in the fashion and beauty industry right from her childhood. Her journey began after she won the prestigious Mrs India 2019 (Grahsaheli) crown. This helped her bag numerous modelling opportunities. The audience appreciated her good looks, acting talent, and down-to-earth attitude. Shalini worked for many brands as their brand ambassador and also judged beauty pageants and fashion events.

Among many projects that Shalini is doing, her short-movie debut is the most significant. She is proud that she has set an example for young girls. She has motivated them to believe in their dreams and not let marriage come in the way of ambitions. Shalini has dawned all hats with panache, be it that of being a homemaker or a strong career woman. She says that pressure always motivates her to strive harder, and she has never thought of quitting even in her toughest times. Shalini had tears in her eyes when we asked what this success means to her.

Her hopes include being able to inspire at least one young girl to shift the focus of living from husband and in-laws to her dreams. In the future, Shalini wishes to do more challenging roles and be a revered name in the entertainment industry.

Shalini's journey has been one of self-discovery in which she toiled hard, balanced work and family, and sustained the pressure of negativity. She feels proud of her journey and hopes that people now get an answer and stop demotivating ambitious people.

We wish Shalini achieves success in all her endeavours.