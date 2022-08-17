India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Is Under Home Quarantine

      By
      |

      Actress Shefali Shah recently took to her social media handles to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said that she has isolated herself after her tests for the virus came positive.

      shefali-shah

      The Jalsa actress wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor."

      Further, Shefali also urged everyone who came in her contact with her to get tested immediately.

      "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Play stay safe and take care," the Waqt actress mentioned in her note.

      shefali

      With regards to work, Shefali recently appeared in the Netflix film Darlings in which she essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's mother. The movie also featured Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

      The actress will next be seen in the second season of Netflix series Delhi Crime. The series is scheduled to release on August 26. Shefali was also recently in news for winning the Best Actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video film Jalsa co-starring Vidya Balan.

      Comments
      Read more about: shefali shah covid 19 darlings
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X