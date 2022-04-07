Siddharth Koli, Nephew Of Govinda Says His Family Was A Great Inspiration In His Journey

Family can be our biggest critic and biggest inspiration. Siddharth Koli recently said that his family was both for him. They offered him constructive feedback and also inspired him to work harder. Siddharth is the nephew of talented and famous actor Govinda, recently opened up about how his family was instrumental in his journey to success.

Siddharth recently shared, "My uncle Govinda was a great inspiration for me. He always motivated me to work hard and give my best shot. I learned a lot about persistence from him. However, this also meant that everyone around me had a lot of expectations of me. They wanted me to follow in his footsteps and be the best version of myself. I always worried if I'd be good enough. What if I let my family down? Well, then my mom and uncle solved the problem for me. They told me I had to just focus on my skill. Success and failure came much later. I have tried my best to fulfill the expectations that everyone has of me and also worked hard towards my big music dream. I am still far from being the best but hope to reach there one day."

Siddharth's mother is the rakhi sister of veteran actress Govinda. Siddharth also said that those who didn't know him well thought that he'd have an unfair edge in the industry because of family influence. However, Siddharth takes pride in being self-made. He relied only on his talent and hard work to come so far. He credits his uncle for being a great inspiration throughout his journey.

Siddharth's family comprises politicians and police officers but he was interested in music right from childhood. He says that his family always supported him and enrolled him in music lessons. Over the years, Siddharth has received singing training from the legendary singer Shri. Suresh Wadkar, Sharmistha Chatterjee, the lead vocalist of the Mekaal Hasan Band, and Ms. Padma Wadkar. Siddharth is grateful for the able guidance that he has received.

Apart from learning music, Siddharth completed his graduation from Thakur College of Science and Commerce. He started his music journey at the age of 9 and won various accolades at school and college levels. Siddharth's success can be attributed to his refusal to stop learning. He hopes that he will achieve more success with his commitment and persistence. He has performed alongside Maninder Buttar, Stebin Ben, Rahul Vaidya, and others and considers these performances as major milestones in his journey. He also impressed corporate crowds by performing for them. Siddharth also performs at private events like weddings and cocktail parties. He also performed well and moved the crowds at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. He has done more than 1000+ live shows and his talent has received widespread appreciation.

We hope he continues the good work and inspires the youth to achieve their dreams.