      The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda's Rumoured Debut Film Hits The Shooting Floor

      Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Monday began shooting for her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film "The Archies". The streamer has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

      "The Archies" reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda, all making their screen debut.

      "The Archies" is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby.

      Kagti took to Instagram and posted a picture of a clapboard. "Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix," she wrote.

      Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. The trio were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

      X