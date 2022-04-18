The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda's Rumoured Debut Film Hits The Shooting Floor

Filmmaker
Zoya
Akhtar
on
Monday
began
shooting
for
her
upcoming
Netflix
live-action
musical
film
"The
Archies".
The
streamer
has
partnered
with
Archie
Comics
for
the
film,
which
will
be
set
in
1960s
India.
"The
Archies"
reportedly
features
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
daughter
Suhana
Khan,
Sridevi's
younger
daughter
Khushi
Kapoor
and
Shweta
Bachchan
Nanda's
son,
Agastya
Nanda,
all
making
their
screen
debut.
"The
Archies" is
produced
by
Akhtar
and
her
longtime
collaborator
Reema
Kagti
under
their
production
house
Tiger
Baby.
Kagti
took
to
Instagram
and
posted
a
picture
of
a
clapboard.
"Archie's
shoot
starts,
Tiger
Baby's
first
solo
production
#partnerincrime
@zoieakhtar
@Netflix,"
she
wrote.
Though
the
cast
has
not
officially
been
announced,
reports
claim
that
Suhana
will
be
seen
playing
Veronica
Lodge,
while
Khushi
and
Agastya
will
feature
as
Betty
Cooper
and
Archie
Andrews,
respectively.
The
trio
were
also
spotted
on
the
film's
set
in
March,
reportedly
for
a
costume
trial.