The Kashmir Files To Be Made Tax-Free In Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday backed the recently released Hindi film The Kashmir Files and said it will be made tax-free in the coastal state. He also said the film will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.

In the afternoon, Pramod Sawant, his wife Sulakshana Sawant and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade watched the movie at the INOX multiplex in the state capital Panaji.

Talking to reporters after watching the film, Sawant condemned the incidents that took place in Kashmir in 1990, and blamed the then Congress government for “committing atrocities not only on Kashmiri Hindus, but all people of Kashmir.” He said each and every youth and all the countrymen should know this fact of history shown in the movie.

Sawant announced that the movie will be made tax-free in the state. Earlier, in a Twitter post on Sunday evening, Sawant had said, “The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows.”

A group of activists in Goa had alleged that a mutliplex chain at Margao in South Goa district was trying to reduce the number of shows of the film, after several seats were found empty during the screening while tickets were shown sold in online booking.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Some of the states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.