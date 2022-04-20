Tushar Kumar– Video Director Behind Many Popular Punjabi Songs

Behind the Success of a song its not only singer, lyricist and music composers who play the important part but a video director is also a plays the major role. The video mirrors the energy and feeling of the melodies and expands the relativity of a video with its crowd. In Punjabi music industry Tushar Kumar is one of that director who has done this job very successfully.

Each of us has our own journey. Most of us are trying to find ways to make our dreams a reality. However, some are living their dreams because of the passion and willpower they possess. Tushar Kumar is one of those people who are ardently fought for his dreams and achieved them at a very early age .Tushar Kumar is a Canada based Punjabi music video director and owner of Tushar Kumar Films. He started his career with behind the scene video of popular Punjabi song Sheikh by Karan Aujla in collaboration with Rupan bal. This video of his went viral and have million of views on YouTube. That was the stepping stone of his career. After that he started getting other projects and never stopped after that.

The director also told us the challenges of the field, and acknowledging the elephant in the room he said, "Cutting a two-and-a-half-hour story down to two-and-a-half-minutes is challenging. Not just for the director but for the actor and the whole team. You have to bring together a project with the right emotions and feelings, within a set period of time, and trust me it is a task for all."

Till now Tushar Kumar and his company Tushar Kumar Films successfully delivered many hit Punjabi videos and worked with many renowned and reputable Punjabi artists such as Karan Aujla, Jassa Dhillon, Ranjt Bawa, Angrej Ali, Rupan Bal, Anisha Gulati and many more. Some of the songs he directed are as Dhadak, Jatt de brober, ik din, relation etc.

The quality of his work and conceptualization of his videos are commendable. Tushar has achieved many accomplishments in his work at a very young age. He has won many awards and his popularity is increasing day by day. In In the years 2021 and 2022, Tushar Kumar won the Best Videographer, Best Film Editor, and Best Film Director awards in Ottawa.