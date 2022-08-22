Veteran Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala Passes Away At 91; Ajay Devgn Mourns His Demise

Veteran filmmaker and producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala breathed his last on Monday (August 22) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 91 years old.

His son and producer Firoz Nadiadwala said in a media statement, "My father Shri Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala aged 91 years passed away today 22nd August 2022 at 1.40 am due to cardiac arrest at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai."

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn took to social media to mourn the demise of the veteran producer.

He tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family."

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala popularly known as Gaffarbhai in the industry, had bankrolled over 50 Hindi films which include names like Mahabharat, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Watan Ke Rakhwale, to name a few. He is also known for producing two of Akshay Kumar's biggest blockbusters in the 2000s- Hera Pheri and Welcome.

Abdul is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his film-maker nephew Sajid Nadiadwala.