Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade To Turn Villain In Season 3 Of Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay

Actors Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade have joined the cast of Kunal Kemmu-fronted ZEE5’s series Abhay, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The thriller series, directed by Ken Ghosh, features Kemmu in the lead role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh.

Raaz, Dev and Malavade are on board to play antagonists in the third season. Raaz said he is thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ghosh and Kemmu.

“This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that season three will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much, however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season,” the actor said in a statement.

Chak De! India fame Malavade believes the show is an opportunity for her to explore an intense and dark character. “There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of main ones being, the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far,” she said.

Dev said he feels grateful to to be part of an unconventional series like Abhay.

"Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series and of the ZEE5 family. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience's response to it,” the actor, known for his villainous outing in Aan: Men At Work and Dishoom, said.

Actors Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi will also be returning for the season three of Abhay.