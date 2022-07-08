Want To Know How Deepa Sree Maintains Her Flawless Skin? Here's Her Skincare Routine

Among several favourite humans on social media, influencer Deepa Sree is surely one! Serving multiple niches, she has soared to great success. Speaking of which, why do you follow her? Well, we admire Deepa for her flawless skin. And if you follow her for that reason, we have something interesting to share with you...

Deepa Sree has revealed the two skincare routines that help her achieve glowing and spotless skin. For the first one, she used Manish Malhotra's products from MyGlamm. Deepa started by using the Tulsi Cleansing Foam Gel. She then rinsed her face and patted it to dry. After that, she used a Ginger & Tulsi Purifying Sheet Mask. With her mask on, Deepa used a Jade Roller and massaged for a few seconds with it. She finally took off the mask and soothed the excess serum into the deep layers of her skin.

For her night skincare routine, Deepa started the process by using the Youthful Hydrating foaming cleanser from MyGlamm. After rinsing her face, Deepa used the Hydrating and Cleansing Mask from MyGlamm. She kept the mask on for 10-15 minutes and then scrubbed her face with the same mask. After this step, Deepa completed her routine by using a hydrating sleep mask.

There's a reason why the influencer is admired for her beauty regime: she likes to keep it simple and minimal. Deepa Sree has also shared her skincare routine using other brands like Pilgrim. The influencer does this to guide you towards which brand or products are the best.

Deepa Sree is also held in high regard for sharing affordable beauty hacks. Besides fashion and beauty, the influencer is also a model and a tarot card reader. Deepa started her career years ago and is now among the leading influencers. She has worked with a myriad of brands, like MyGlamm, Clovia, Nykaa, Flipkart, Amazon and many more.