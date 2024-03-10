Krystyna Pyszkova From Czech Republic Crowned Miss World 2024

Mumbai,
Mar
9
(PTI)
Czech
Republic's
Krystyna
Pyszkova
on
Saturday
won
the
coveted
Miss
World
2024
title
at
a
grand
event
here,
which
saw
Indian
contestant
Sini
Shetty
only
making
it
to
the
top
8.
Miss
Lebanon
Yasmina
Zaytoun
was
named
the
first
runner-up.
Reigning
Miss
World
Karolina
Bielawska
from
Poland
crowned
her
successor
at
the
star-studded
finale
here.
Pyszkova
is
the
second
Miss
World
from
Czech
Republic
after
2006
pageant
winner
Tatana
Kucharova.
Bagging
the
prestigious
title
is
a
dream
come
true
but
she
was
not
expecting
to
win,
said
Pyszkova,
who
is
in
her
20s.
At
the
pageant,
her
'Beauty
With
A
Purpose'
project
centered
on
"quality
education
for
children" and
the
new
Miss
World
said
she
would
use
the
platform
to
further
raise
awareness
for
the
cause.
"So
far,
we
have
helped
320
children.
Through
the
Miss
World
platform,
I’ll
be
able
to
help
as
many
children
as
possible...
"The
Miss
World
sisterhood
is
such
an
empowering
community.
I
think
we
will
be
sharing
this
moment
forever
because
we
experienced
so
many
things.
We
experienced
this
incredible
country,
India,
together.
I'll
be
happy
to
come
back
soon,"
Pyszkova
told
reporters
here
after
the
finale.
According
to
the
official
Miss
World
website,
Pyszkova
is
a
Czech
model
who
is
pursuing
separate
degrees
in
law
and
business
administration.
She
is
also
the
founder
of
the
Krystyna
Pyszko
Foundation.
The
model,
who
is
fluent
in
English,
Polish,
Slovak,
and
German
languages,
is
an
advocate
for
sustainable
development
through
education.
"Her
proudest
moment
was
opening
an
English
school
for
underprivileged
children
in
Tanzania
where
she
also
volunteered.
She
enjoys
playing
the
transverse
flute
and
the
violin,
and
has
a
passion
for
music
and
art
having
spent
nine
years
in
an
art
academy," read
Pyszkova's
profile
on
the
website.
India,
which
hosted
the
event
after
28
years,
was
represented
by
22-year-old
Shetty.
Mumbai-born
Shetty,
who
was
crowned
Femina
Miss
India
World
in
2022,
was
bested
by
Zaytoun
who
claimed
the
last
spot
in
the
top
4
of
the
competition.
India
has
won
the
title
six
times
--
Reita
Faria
Powell
(1966),
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
(1994),
Diana
Hayden
(1997),
Yukta
Mookhey
(1999),
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
(2000),
and
Manushi
Chillar
(2017).
The
71st
Miss
World
pageant,
which
witnessed
participation
of
contestants
from
112
countries,
was
held
at
the
Jio
World
Convention
Centre
in
BKC
here.
Part
of
the
12-judge
panel
for
the
finale
included
film
producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala;
actors
Kriti
Sanon,
Pooja
Hegde;
cricketer
Harbhajan
Singh;
news
personality
Rajat
Sharma,
social
worker
Amruta
Fadnavis;
Vineet
Jain,
MD
of
Bennett,
Coleman
&
Co.
Limited;
Julia
Morley,
Chairperson
and
CEO
of
the
Miss
World
Organization;
Jamil
Saidi,
Strategic
Partner
&
Host
-
Miss
World
India,
and
three
former
Miss
Worlds,
including
Chillar.
Filmmaker
Karan
Johar
and
former
Miss
World
Megan
Young
hosted
the
event,
which
kickstarted
on
a
high
note
with
performances
by
singers
Shaan,
Neha
Kakkar,
and
Tony
Kakkar.
A
video
message
by
Chopra
Jonas
highlighting
the
importance
of
'Beauty
With
a
Purpose',
a
tagline
associated
with
the
Miss
World
pageant,
was
also
played
at
the
event.
Earlier,
the
cast
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali’s
maiden
web
series
“Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar"
--
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal,
and
Sanjeeda
Sheikh
--
walked
the
stage
with
13
fast-track
Miss
World
contestants
on
the
show's
newly
released
song
"Sakal
Ban".
The
month-long
Miss
World
contest
commenced
with
"The
Opening
Ceremony"
and
"India
Welcomes
the
World
Gala"
by
the
India
Tourism
Development
Corporation
(ITDC)
in
New
Delhi
on
February
20.
It
featured
a
series
of
rigorous
competitions,
including
talent
showcases,
sports
challenges,
and
charitable
initiatives
--
all
aimed
at
highlighting
the
qualities
that
make
these
competitors
the
ambassadors
of
change.
The
finale
was
streamed
live
in
India
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV.