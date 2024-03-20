Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Offer Prayers At Ayodhya's Ram Temple With Daughter Malti - PICS

Priyanka-Nick
In
Ayodhya:
Actor
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
and
her
husband,
American
singer
Nick
Jonas,
on
Wednesday
offered
prayers
at
the
Ram
temple
here.
The
couple
was
accompanied
by
their
two-year-old
daughter,
Malti
Marie
Jonas.
Priyanka,
who
was
dressed
in
a
yellow
sari,
and
Nick,
wearing
a
kurta
set,
were
photographed
at
the
temple
after
they
paid
obeisance
at
the
shrine.
The
actor
was
seen
carrying
Malti,
who
was
dressed
in
a
peach
outfit,
in
her
arms
during
the
visit.
The
duo
posed
for
pictures
with
temple
priests
and
their
security
personnel.
Earlier
in
the
day,
Priyanka
and
Nick
were
seen
exiting
the
Ayodhya
airport
with
their
daughter,
accompanied
by
security
detail.
It
is
their
first
visit
to
the
Ram
temple
after
its
grand
consecration
ceremony
in
January.
The
ceremony
was
attended
by
a
host
of
cinema
personalities
including
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Rajinikanth,
Alia
Bhatt-Ranbir
Kapoor,
Vicky
Kaushal-Katrina
Kaif,
and
Rishab
Shetty.
Priyanka
on
Tuesday
attended
the
Prime
Video
Presents
event
in
Mumbai
where
she
showcased
her
upcoming
production
venture
"Women
of
My
Billion",
a
documentary.