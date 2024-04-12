VIRAL: Salman Khan Appears At Sohail Khan’s Eid Party In Quirky Pants, Netizens Compare Him With Ranveer Singh

Photo Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan's appearances have always been noteworthy because of his uber swag. As the nation celebrated Eid on Thursday, Salman Khan joined his brother Sohail Khan at his famous Eid party. A video from the event went viral recently where Salman Khan could be seen making an appearance.

Salman Khan Makes Entry With Swag At Sohail Khan's Eid Party

Salman Khan, 58, made a noteworthy entry at the event as he came out of his white car. Coming to his look, he could be seen wearing a body hugging fullsleeve black tshirt accentuating his curves and broad chest. However, it is his pants that grabbed the eyeballs of many. Salman paired off his solid black tshirt with a pair of quirky pants featuring multiple colorful and printed patchwork designs.

He teamed his outfit with a pair of black boots to keep everything else minimal. The actor could also be seen flaunting his signature platinum bracelet. Appearing in a clean-shaven look, Salman posed for the paparazzi as he came out of the car.

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Salman Khan's Appearance

Salman Khan's appearance grabbed eyeballs undoubtedly! While many netizens appreciated his look, others didn't receive it quite well. One wrote, "Only he can pull off those jeans and look so cool," another wrote, "Salman bhai ka swag alag level ka hai," one user compared his look with Ranveer Singh's style and wrote, "Galti se Ranveer Singh ki jeans dal di."

One person wrote criticizing his look, "Why no traditional? Salman not fair." One wrote, "If ordinary people wear it then it will be labelled as chapri."

Salman Khan's Next Movies

Although there was no release from Salman Khan this Eid. On Thursday, Salman Khan, announced that his next film, Sikandar, will be released on Eid 2025. The Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled project will be helmed by A R Murugadoss.