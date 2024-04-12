VIRAL: Salman Khan Appears At Sohail Khan’s Eid Party In Quirky Pants, Netizens Compare Him With Ranveer Singh

Salman
Khan's
appearances
have
always
been
noteworthy
because
of
his
uber
swag.
As
the
nation
celebrated
Eid
on
Thursday,
Salman
Khan
joined
his
brother
Sohail
Khan
at
his
famous
Eid
party.
A
video
from
the
event
went
viral
recently
where
Salman
Khan
could
be
seen
making
an
appearance.
Salman
Khan
Makes
Entry
With
Swag
At
Sohail
Khan's
Eid
Party
Salman
Khan,
58,
made
a
noteworthy
entry
at
the
event
as
he
came
out
of
his
white
car.
Coming
to
his
look,
he
could
be
seen
wearing
a
body
hugging
fullsleeve
black
tshirt
accentuating
his
curves
and
broad
chest.
However,
it
is
his
pants
that
grabbed
the
eyeballs
of
many.
Salman
paired
off
his
solid
black
tshirt
with
a
pair
of
quirky
pants
featuring
multiple
colorful
and
printed
patchwork
designs.
He
teamed
his
outfit
with
a
pair
of
black
boots
to
keep
everything
else
minimal.
The
actor
could
also
be
seen
flaunting
his
signature
platinum
bracelet.
Appearing
in
a
clean-shaven
look,
Salman
posed
for
the
paparazzi
as
he
came
out
of
the
car.
Here's
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
Salman
Khan's
Appearance
Salman
Khan's
appearance
grabbed
eyeballs
undoubtedly!
While
many
netizens
appreciated
his
look,
others
didn't
receive
it
quite
well.
One
wrote,
"Only
he
can
pull
off
those
jeans
and
look
so
cool," another
wrote,
"Salman
bhai
ka
swag
alag
level
ka
hai,"
one
user
compared
his
look
with
Ranveer
Singh's
style
and
wrote,
"Galti
se
Ranveer
Singh
ki
jeans
dal
di."
One
person
wrote
criticizing
his
look,
"Why
no
traditional?
Salman
not
fair."
One
wrote,
"If
ordinary
people
wear
it
then
it
will
be
labelled
as
chapri."
Although
there
was
no
release
from
Salman
Khan
this
Eid.
On
Thursday,
Salman
Khan,
announced
that
his
next
film,
Sikandar,
will
be
released
on
Eid
2025.
The
Sajid
Nadiadwala
bankrolled
project
will
be
helmed
by
A
R
Murugadoss.
