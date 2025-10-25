Satish Shah Death: Kajol, R Madhavan & Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn Veteran Actor's Demise

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Several celebrities, including Kajol, R Madhavan and Karan Johar, remembered late actor Satish Shah, calling him a "legend". Shah passed away at his residence in Bandra East in the afternoon on Saturday. He was 74. The actor is known for his notable work in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Main Hoon Na” and the sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai". Madhavan, who co-starred with Shah in the 1997 sitcom "Ghar Jamai", shared a lengthy note on his Instagram handle. The post comprised a picture with Madhavan, Shah and Mandira Bedi, who was also a part of the sitcom.

"The heavens will be merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career... for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled... Rest in Eternal Peace, sir, as we grapple on how to carry on without you. Om Shanti," read the caption. Kajol shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Gone too soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji." Sharing the picture of the actor on Instagram story, Johar wrote, "Om Shanti".

Farah Khan said Shah was a "joy to know and work with". "Rest in peace, dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday," she wrote. Ameesha Patel recalled working with the actor in her debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" and said it was a privilege for her to have worked with Shah. "Saddened to hear this heartbreaking news !! Had the privilege to work with him in my debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.Fine actor but finer human being !! Om Shanti," she wrote on her Instagram story. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "RIP. You will always be missed."

Rajpal Yadav, who worked with the late actor in the films such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and "Bhoothnath", said "Satish bhai, you'll be missed. Om Shanti." Rakul Preet wrote, "Heartbreaking. My childhood was defined by the laughter you brought us. It's truly sad to say goodbye. Thank you for all the joy you gave us, Satish Sir. Rest in peace." Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "R.i.p Satishji. My first onscreen dad and how lucky was , to get to spend those initial years with a stalwart like Satishji. Heartbroken - Prayers and strength to the family." Pulkit Samrat shared the post of Shah's death on his Instagram story and wrote, "RIP Sir! A legend." Kriti Kharbanda uploaded a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story as she remembered him.

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Maalamaal", "Hero Hiralal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Kal Ho Naa Ho". A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he initially appeared in minor roles in films such as "Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan" (1978) and "Gaman" (1979). He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", playing the role of the corrupt municipal commissioner D'Mello. He was also known for his roles in television series such as "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi" (1984), where he portrayed 55 different characters across 55 episodes, and "Filmi Chakkar" (1995).