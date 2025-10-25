Shakti Shalini: Thamma Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Aneet Padda To Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana extended a warm welcome to "Saiyaara" star Aneet Padda, who is set to feature in "Shakti Shalini", the next title of Maddock Films' popular horror comedy universe. Padda's entry was announced with the release of Khurrana's latest film "Thamma", which released in theatres on October 21. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is a part of MHCU (Maddock horror comedy universe). Khurrana shared a note on his Instagram story on Saturday expressing his excitement to know another actor from Punjab is making it big in the industry. The actor hails from Chandigarh, whereas, Padda comes from Amritsar.

"Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda. Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another-keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in 'Shakti Shalini!' Onwards and upwards, Aneet," he wrote.

"MHCU" comprises several films, including "Stree" featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, "Bhediya", headlined by Varun Dhawan and "Munjya", starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma and the latest addition, "Thamma". Padda made her acting debut with the 2022 "Salaam Venky", but it was her performance in Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara", which released in July and went on to earn over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.