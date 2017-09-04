 »   »   » Baadshaho First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection!

Ajay Devgn is back and how! Audiences are liking his recently released film Baadshaho and the box office numbers prove the same.

Talking about the total collection of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 43.30 cr. India biz.'' Meanwhile, read what the twitter world is saying about the movie.



Alok Tiwari‏ @TheAlokTiwari Just watched #Baadshaho what a movie and good job by @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @emraanhashmi @eshagupta2811 #nostalgia of 90s masala

ཞơʂɧų 😏‏ @S1Roshan @ajaydevgn is good actor but #Baadshaho is very bad movie. Ajay ko pehle script padhna chahiye, hr baar @emraanhashmi ki jodi kam ni aati.

▪†ῖgϵґ Zῖŋdɑ Hαῖ ▪‏ @being_samrat_ Best Movie #Baadshaho Too much Suspence! Magnificent part is @VidyutJammwal and @Ileana_Official's almost 2 min Kissing Scene! 💏

Vivek Gupta‏ @Authorvivek89 It's been good see the old incarnation of @ajaydevgn sir @emraanhashmi is still alive. For me #Baadshaho is sure shot winner of this month.

Avijit Saha‏ @AvijitEmmi "Dosti pakki, khatra apna apna" #Baadshaho .. kudos to @rajatsaroraa sir for all the amazing Dialogue.. Dialogue made this film awesome..

Bobby Deol‏ @SirBobbyDeoll #Baadshaho is a Very good entertaining film with strong Dialogues. My Rating 4/5* 👌

Eighth Highest Opening... According to a leading daily, Baadshaho is the eighth highest opening weekend of the year and the third highest for an Ajay Devgn starrer after Singham Returns and Bol Bachchan. Not just that, it's the highest opening weekend for any Emraan Hashmi film.

Strong Competition... On a related note, Shubh Mangal Saavadhan is giving a strong competition to Ajay Devgn's film.'' Taran Adarsh posted, '' #ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 14.46 cr. India biz.''



Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of both the films.



