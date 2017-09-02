 »   »   » Baadshaho First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Ajay Devgn- Emraan Hashmi's heist-thriller Baadshaho, set against the backdrop of the Emergency, hit the theatrical screens yesterday.

Reportedly, the film has got an impressive start at the box office which comes across as a great news, since the last few star-driven vehicles had failed to work its charm.



We hear that the film is made in a budget of INR 80 crore (COP+PnA). The producers have recovered INR 85 crore already from satellite digital music and overseas (INR 44 crore) and India distribution (INR 41 crore) leading to a 5 crore profit on its opening day.



Baadshaho has grossed Rs. 12.03 crore on its first day of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun."



Meanwhile, check out what people are tweeted after watching the film...



Pooja Tiwari @PoojaTiwariSP BAADSHAHO @milanluthria HATS OFF your Direction..Most Entertaining movie of the year..

Priya Pathak @Princess_Pathak Watched! #Baadshaho Brings the Masala Back in Bollywood. It's an experience you HAVE to Witness on the Big Screen.Superb @ajaydevgn 3.5*/5*

RAVI NANDAL @naturavi #Baadshaho is nice movie but climax is bad so audience get irritated . Result in mixed reviews.Expectations were high so it hurts viewers 3*

Khooni @KhooniBhai There was a time when films were seen only for 'Entertainment Purpose'. And after a long time #Baadshaho is 1 such film that fulfills this.

Kapila.vishanav @VaishnavKapila Watched baadshaho. I mean so amazing. Film is meant to be hit so real acting.@milanluthria @VidyutJammwal @emraanhashmi



