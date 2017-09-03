 »   »   » Baadshaho Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: ROCKING!

Baadshaho saw a fantastic opening at the box office. The film collected Rs 12.03 crore on the first day of its release. The movie is a thriller set in the emergency of 1975. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta.

Talking about Baadshaho's collection, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz.'' Also read what the audiences are saying about the movie.



Mr h@ЯЯY.‏ @harrysi16836511 #Baadshaho is must watch movie...4.5*/5

Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi Badhiya 1st half #Baadshaho

Ashish Bhutra‏ @ashishbhutra71 #Baadshaho is purely entertaining. Great combo of action Romance and Drama. Performances are brilliant 4*to this one.

P. Khatri‏ @PKhatri6 #Baadshaho Nice movie 3*** @ajaydevgn @emraanhashmi still the show with dialogue #BestScript #FinelyCrafted .. Must watch

Meanwhile.. Ajay Devgn, who is happy with the response the film is getting tweeted recently, "Thank you for all the love and support for #Baadshaho. We have nothing but appreciation for you guys!"

Box Office Clash Apart from Baadshaho, Ayushmann and Bhumi's film also hit the screens this Friday.

Box Office Report Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun.''

Baadshaho Vs SMS He added, ''It's raining at the BO... Eid festivities [holiday] on Sat gave a big boost to the biz of both, #Baadshaho and #ShubhMangalSaavdhan...Biz will definitely get a big boost today [Sun]...



