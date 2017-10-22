 »   »   » Golmaal Again Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Golmaal Again Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Rohit Shetty's multistarrer Golmaal Again is winning the audiences' heart everywhere. The film has taken the nation by storm. After a terrific opening of Rs. 30.10 crore on Friday, the flick stood steady strong at the ticket windows on Day 2 too.

As per a latest report in Box Office India, Golmaal Again raked in Rs. 28. 20 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection now stands at a whopping Rs. 58.35 crores!

The 10th combo film of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty has succeeded to tickle the funny bones of the viewers and the word of mouth has worked in his favour. Golmaal Again has emerged as the second the second biggest opening Hindi film of 2017 after Baahubali. The movie has also emerged as the second biggest opener for Ajay Devgn after Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore nett).

On the other hand, as per early estimates, Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar minted Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday. It's total box office collection now stands at Rs 24.60 crore nett at the domestic box office in three days.

Story first published: Sunday, October 22, 2017, 14:01 [IST]
