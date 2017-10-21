 »   »   » Golmaal Again First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection: TERRIFIC!

Posted By:
Golmaal Again BOX OFFICE COLLECTION: Ajay Devgan film is a SUPERHIT | FilmiBeat

Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles registered a terrific opening on the first day of its release. The film witnessed 80 percent occupancy in theatres on Friday.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, ''#GolmaalAgain is set to touch ₹ 30 Cr Day 1 - Nett in #India.. A humongous number indeed..'' Meanwhile, read what the twitter world is saying about the movie.

Golmaal Again (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!
Herr Omkar Kulkarni‏ @om2kool

#GolmaalAgain Mini Review : The @nanagpatekar element is the best & most hilarious part of this nonsensical yet fun film. Best Cameo ever

MPatel‏ @Mayurp20

Love how @ArshadWarsi scares @ajaydevgn in @GolmaalMovie #golmaalagain #laughriot #funny

FARHAN‏ @iFarhan555

I really liked #GolmaalAgain 1st part was the best, 2nd average, 3rd shit, and now this one was good! Paid $11 and came out happy! 👌🏽

STARFRIDAY NEWS‏ @starfriday2

#GolmaalAgain an entertainment ka masterstroke @ajaydevgn and entire cast high voltage @ArshadWarsi @ParineetiChopra @imsanjaimishra

Abdullah‏ @mahir_abdullah

Entertainment is content and that's why #GolmaalAgain is overpowering #SecretSuperstar.

shubham‏ @shubhamkherdek3

@ArshadWarsi Sir you are "Fabulous Fabulous Fabulous" Best gift of #Diwali #GolmaalAgain #inox

kunal jain‏ @hrithik451

@iamjohnylever Without you this movie would have been incomplete. Best comedian, every scene lights up when you come. Do more films . #GolmaalAgain

For The Uninitiated

Golmaal Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and was released in the theatres on October 20 - a day after Diwali.


The movie will face a tough competition from Secret Superstar, which has gotten favourable reviews from critics. Secret Superstar did a business of Rs 4.80 crore on Oct 19th.

Keep watching this space for more updates on Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar's box office collection.

Story first published: Saturday, October 21, 2017, 11:45 [IST]
