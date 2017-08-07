 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection!

Expectations were very high from Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sajal. But the negative reviews from the critics and audiences have hampered the movie's collections.

JHMS earned Rs 15.25 crore on Friday and on Saturday it collected around Rs 15 crore, which makes it a total of Rs 30.25 crore. For the movie to be declared a hit it needs to perform exceedingly well on Sunday and on Monday (Rakhsabandhan holiday).



Sambit J ⚡‏ @sambitrocks The song depicts the truth. Keep this movie in your closet. Theatre mein "chala toh phurr phurr phurr"

#JHMS #JabHarryMetSejal

Deepti Kamra‏ @DeeptiKamra Keep your Minds home and take ur Hearts with you if you go for #JabHarryMetSejal. I'm sure you'll not be disappointed.



RK‏ @rohit2250 No chemistry between lead actors, pathetic screenplay (even good songs picturized badly), and SRK's lost ability to emote #JabHarryMetSejal

Rajeev Kusugal‏ @RajeevKusugal #JabHarryMetSejal there was flop & sh*t written all over it, starting from the movie name itself.

Dwarf ✌️‏ @BatmanSrk Imtiaz Ali's the director SRK deserves, but not the one he needs right now. 😂 #JabHarryMetSejal #ImtiazAli #TheDarkKnight

sid‏ @sid35581698 @iamsrk in #JHMS as Harry was fabulous and @AnushkaSharma as Sejal was also too good.#JabHarryMetSejal @RedChilliesEnt

Those Who Don't Know... Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have shared the screen space for the third time in this Imtiaz directorial. The two will soon start the shooting of Aanand L. Rai's next.



