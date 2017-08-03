 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shahrukh Khan's Film Will Earn On Friday

Jab Harry Met Sejal has created a lot of buzz among movie goers. After a long time, Shahrukh Khan would be seen doing what he does the best, Romance!

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jab Harry Met Sejal should take an opening of Rs 17 crore at the least. Trade experts also believe that it will surpass the collections of Dilwale and Raees. Want to know how much the film is expected to earn on the weekend, then keep reading.



People Are Eager To See The Movie Akshaye Rathi told Bollywood Life "With Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is getting back into the hardcore romantic space, which he is a champion of, so several people are eager to see this movie.''



Feel Good Factor Of JHMS Is Contagious ''Pritam's music has also caught on and the feel good factor of the movie is also contagious.''

The Movie Should Do Very Well Over The First Weekend ''People, nowadays, want to go to a cinema for escapism and the promos promise exactly that, so the movie should do very well over the first weekend."

50 Crore In The First Weekend "Over the weekend, the movie should make Rs 45 - 50 crore."

Total Budget The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 80-90 crore and the movie will recover most of its cost in the first weekend only.

Total Screen Count The movie will release in 2500-3000 screens.

The Story Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around Harry (Shahrukh Khan) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma), who fall in love with each other during a trip to find Sejal's missing engagement ring.

