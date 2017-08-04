 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office! Shahrukh Khan's Film Earns Rs 1200000 From This Delhi Theatre Alone

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have always weaved magic on the screen with their chemistry. And this time too, audiences are loving their love story in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

And you will be surprised to know that the movie has already collected a whopping amount of Rs 1200000 from just one theatre of Delhi. More details below.



Rs 2400 Per Ticket According to Mid Day, ''A ticket of Jab Harry Met Sejal has been priced at Rs 2,400 at PVR Director's Cut in Delhi.''

Huge Demand For Advance Booking Of Shahrukh's Film ''But, looks like no price is too steep for Khan's fans. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film saw a huge demand in advance booking at this theatre in Delhi.''

The Movie Had Already Collected More Than 1200000 From This Screen Alone ''The love story raked in a whopping Rs 12,15,600 from this screen alone.''

Rs 1500 Per Ticket In Mumbai's PVR ''At Rs 12.15 lakh, the movie has already matched the lifetime collections of indie films. The situation isn't too different in Mumbai either - another stronghold of Khan. A VIP/Gold Class ticket at PVR Icon in Versova has been priced at a cool Rs 1500.''

No Good Films In The Recent Past Talking about the same, trade analyst Amod Mehra told the daily, "There haven't been any good films in the recent past, which would have motivated the audience to spend money.''

People Want To See This One ''So, people who have the money will not mind spending a huge amount on this one."

The Production Cost Of JHMS Is Very High "The production cost of a film like Jab Harry Met Sejal is really high. So, to recover that cost, distributors tend to increase the rates."

Not A Smart Planning "On the contrary, I feel if they reduce the price, it will work as an advantage and will lure more people to watch the film."

Fantastic Opening JHMS Has Got According to a web portal, Jab Harry Met Sejal has registered an opening occupancy of 60 per cent across India during the morning shows.



Time for celebration, Shahrukh & Anushka's fans!



